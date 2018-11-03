‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Reveals Season 4’s Next Spooky Title

Things are going to get spooky this season on Legends of Tomorrow.

Keto Shimizu, showrunner on the hit The CW series, recently took to Twitter to share the title for the show’s upcoming 11th episode. That title? “Seance and Sensibility”, complete with a silhouette containing heart. Check it out below.

“Seance & Sensibility” is an obvious play on the title of the Jane Austen classic, “Sense and Sensibility” and while we don’t yet have a synopsis or any other plot details for this episode, the title is just the latest in a line of hilarious, bonkers episode titles for the show’s fourth season including the season premiere “The Virgin Gary”, “the upcoming “Wet Hot American Bummer” and the new version of “Someone’s Getting Fired for This,” “Legends of To-Meow-Meow.” Whatever the plot of “Seance & Sensibility” holds, the Legends team can almost certainly be expected to go up against “magical fugitives” scattered across history — and guessing from this title, possibly a ghost.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them.” Shimizu told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline. The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” Shimizu continued. “There will be some that will be very, very familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

That certain warlock? Matt Ryan’s John Constantine, but just because he’s there to help the team deal with these fugitives doesn’t mean he will be without mystery.

“The reason we held back on making him a Legend is we always wanted to keep that shroud of mystery around him,” showrunner Phil Klemmer explained. “We didn’t want to have him acclimate ever to being integrated with the team… [We] selfishly wanted to create some new mystery around him for our show.”

“So between dropping off the dragon’s head and knocking on Sara [Caity Lotz] and Ava’s [Jes Macallan] door in the middle of the night in the premiere, he lived a very eventful five months,” Klemmer continued. “He was in a pretty good spot, relatively for Constantine, but we wanted him to be darker, more troubled, more mysterious. That’s something for the audience to have to unravel: What happened to Constantine during the offseason and why has he changed?”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.