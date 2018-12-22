When Does ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Return?

After tonight, it will be a little while until Legends of Tomorrow‘s Waverider officially flies back onto television screens.

Tonight’s episode, “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”, will be the last new episode for the hit The CW series for several months, thanks to the network’s new midseason schedule. Starting on January 21, 2019, Legends’ timeslot will be occupied by new episodes of Black Lightning, until the series wraps up its second season.

This means that the show will be on hiatus until April of 2019, similarly to the shift that happened with Legends and Supergirl last year. That previous switch, which saw Legends take over Supergirl‘s regular time-slot for several months, was initially met with a bit of backlash, but ultimately proved to work for both shows.

“I think, you know, the other thing that the CW feels, I think, correctly is all the shows now, they’ve sort of proven that the audience follows the shows,” Arrow and Legends consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com at the time. “Arrow’s ratings are insanely stable despite both a night change and a time change. Legends has bounced around. This I think will be our third move across the schedule and our ratings remain very consistent.”

“All the shows have very loyal audiences,” Guggenheim continued, “and you know how to find the shows, so I think the sense is over at the CW is that they can make these moves and it doesn’t carry with it the risks that other shows on other networks typically have to bite their nails, you know, white-knuckle themselves through as they make these scheduling changes.”

Despite Legends struggling in ratings here and there, it’s pretty safe to assume that the fan-favorite series is still in good standing, and that this change has to do more with scheduling the network’s larger roster of shows. The CW recently handed out full season orders to freshmen shows Charmed, Legacies, and All American, and the network will be debuting Roswell, New Mexico in January, as well as the premieres of iZombie, The 100, Jane the Virgin, and In The Dark at some point in the midseason.

