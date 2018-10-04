‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Showrunner Previews the “Mystery” Around Constantine in Season 4

Matt Ryan’s portrayal of John Constantine has gone through quite a lot of evolutions over the years, and it looks like Season 4 of Legends of Tomorrow will take things to a new level.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Legends showrunner Phil Klemmer teased what fans can expect within Season 4, especially with regards to Constantine. As he revealed, Constantine’s role in the new season will have quite a bit of ambiguity surrounding it, with good reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The reason we held back on making him a Legend is we always wanted to keep that shroud of mystery around him,” Klemmer explained. “We didn’t want to have him acclimate ever to being integrated with the team… [We] selfishly wanted to create some new mystery around him for our show.”

“So between dropping off the dragon’s head and knocking on Sara [Caity Lotz] and Ava’s [Jes Macallan] door in the middle of the night in the premiere, he lived a very eventful five months,” Klemmer continued. “He was in a pretty good spot, relatively for Constantine, but we wanted him to be darker, more troubled, more mysterious. That’s something for the audience to have to unravel: What happened to Constantine during the offseason and why has he changed?”

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess as to exactly what that mystery surrounding Constantine could entail, especially with the “magical fugitives” causing trouble in Season 4. We do know that some part of Constantine’s backstory will involve one of his ex-boyfriends, and that being in somewhat of a team setting will put him out of his element.

“What’s great about John in this situation is it’s a bunch of characters where we don’t know how they’d interact.” Ryan told ComicBook.com during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “So that’s being discovered and created. So that’s a new, kind of wonderful, angle and dynamic for me as an actor playing John. Kind of discovering those things in the moment.”

“Wherever John goes, there’s conflict.” Ryan continued. “He brings his bag of tricks, but he also brings his emotional baggage with him. And he’s someone who, as we know, will sacrifice his best friend for the greater good. So he has his own motives and his own goals. So to bring him into this world, it’s like ‘What happens?’ And that’s the most interesting thing about doing this character in this context.”

Either way, it sounds like Legends fans should be optimistic about this new storyline for Constantine.

“There’s always other elements of the character, and it’s great, but we can bring those to the fore in this show.” Ryan said in a recent convention appearance. “That’s one thing I love about John is, he has so much going on and there’s so much more to explore that keeps you interested, and how they make of it in the character, as well. Because there are all these weird story lines that are being written over the years, that people always draw on them.”

Are you excited to see what mystery surrounds Constantine in Legends of Tomorrow Season 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.