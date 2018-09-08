‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Constantine Takes Center Stage in New Season 4 Still

The Season 4 debut of Legends of Tomorrow is still a ways away, but we’ve got a preview of one of the team’s newest members.

TVLine recently released a new still from Legends‘ fourth season, which puts John Constantine (Matt Ryan) front and center. While it’s unclear exactly what Constantine is doing, he appears to be channeling his best Chris Pratt in a field, and is wearing a blue amulet around his neck.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Constantine might have sporadically teamed up with the Legends in the past, he enters the fold of Season 4 in a particularly interesting time, as the team is tasked with hunting down “magical fugitives”.

“What’s great about John in this situation is it’s a bunch of characters where we don’t know how they’d interact.” Ryan told ComicBook.com during this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. “So that’s being discovered and created. So that’s a new, kind of wonderful, angle and dynamic for me as an actor playing John. Kind of discovering those things in the moment.”

“Wherever John goes, there’s conflict.” Ryan continued. “He brings his bag of tricks, but he also brings his emotional baggage with him. And he’s someone who, as we know, will sacrifice his best friend for the greater good. So he has his own motives and his own goals. So to bring him into this world, it’s like ‘What happens?’ And that’s the most interesting thing about doing this character in this context.”

And it sounds like no matter what that context looks like, those involved with Legends will be keeping Ryan’s legacy as Constantine a priority.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

Are you excited to see Constantine factor into Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.