New Legends of Tomorrow Season 5 Poster Released

Now that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is officially in the books, DC fans are eager to see what’s next for the network’s ever-evolving Arrowverse shows. That question is especially ambiguous when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow, which has been on hiatus since wrapping up its fourth season last summer. Thankfully, The CW has released an epic new piece of key art for the series, which is just about as wacky as you’d expect for Legends. The poster, which you can check out below, shows the team in attire from an array of different eras, with the delightful tagline “Time. Warped.”

Season 5 of Legends will bring a new normal for the series, as the team deals with the various dead historical figures that Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) released from Hell in the last season finale.

“In the finale, we are going to see a terribly nuanced version of Astra.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. “She, unlike most people in Hell, isn’t going to appear evil through and through. Should we have the chance to continue the story next season, there’s a flipside to the coin of this girl — now woman — who resents him and had been corrupted by her experience. She blames him for everything that went wrong in her life. Again, I feel like there’s a chance to get underneath all that. For us, it’s just always about revealing new sides of these characters that you think you know inside and out.”

“I never would have thought that John Constantine would fit in with the Legends and onboard the Waverider, but I think for next season, we want to keep digging deep on this guy, because obviously he feels pretty bottomless.” Klemmer added. “He’s a bottomless pit of darkness, but also, there’s no end to the pathos and the tragedy. There is such a pure impulse to what John does. Beneath all the self-loathing, he’s such noble man. I guess that’s why we keep wanting to know what happens next, because it’s like he’s endlessly fascinating.”

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 5 premiere, “Meet the Legends”, below!

“LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline.

The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat.

Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.”

“Meet the Legends” will air Tuesday, January 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.