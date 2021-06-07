DC's Legends of Tomorrow: [SPOILER] Loses Their Powers

✖

On tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "The Satanist's Apprentice," a magical throwdown goes wrong, stripping one of the team of their powers and setting the stage for a journey to recover them which will help shape the back half of the season. The trouble begins when Astra, desperate to get the household chores and finances under control, inadvertently discovers a portrait of Alistair Crowley -- one in which the man's own soul has been trapped. He offers to help her manage her life in exchange for a respite from his imprisonment, and while she is uncertain at first, she eventually agrees to work with him.

When John Constantine comes home to confront her, Astra casts a spell, and John's body is possessed by Crowley, with John replacing Crowley in the portrait. When some of the other Legends come to crash at the house following the events of last episode, they ask too many questions, and Astra traps them inside of household objects. Finally, Crowley tells Astra that in order to teach her true, powerful magic, he needs the soul of a living human. Astra calls over an old man who lives in the neighborhood and had made a racist comment to her at the top of the episode. Before she can take his life, though, she balks, having been talked out of it by the Legends trapped inside of the various household items.

Crowley steps in, though, and tears the man's heart out, stealing his soul and significantly increasing his power. Now, Astra is unable to undo the spell she cast trapping John in the portrait, and also unable to subdue Crowley. He transforms the manor into a Disney-style cartoon castle, making Astra a princess in distress. But she calls on the Legends for help, and John tells her about a spell that Astra's mother had written, which would strip everyone and everything in the vicinity of magic influence. She sings it -- animated princesses have to sing, after all -- and it works, changing the world back to normal, casting Crowley back into the portrait, and restoring the Legends. Unfortunately, it also strips John of his powers. He and Astra decide to figure out how to move forward together.

Of course, this is a season of Legends that pits the team against alien threats, and one of the recurring arguments between Constantine and Crowley in this episode was over the existence of a kind of limitless space magic, based on an alien fountain, which John thought probably didn't exist...but if it did, that he wasn't planning on letting Crowley get near it.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.