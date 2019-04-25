Legends of Tomorrow: Constantine and Ray Are on Ice in “Nip/Stuck” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Nip/Stuck”, the fourteenth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The photos puts an interesting focus on both John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), who appear to be bonding while stuck in a frozen tundra.

“It would be fun to have a bigger exploration of their two characters.” Routh told ComicBook.com last year. “I think Ray is interested in the supernatural aspect, something he doesn’t understand. He’s not totally closed off to it just because he’s a scientist. I think he’s intrigued by everything — and Ray always does well with characters who are opposites to him, like Mick. I think John is a lot kinder than Mick, at least on the surface.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Nip/Stuck” below, and read on to check out the photos from the episode!

“WHAT WOULD RAY DO? — With Constantine (Matt Ryan) missing, the Legends struggle to find a way to track him. When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team.

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents.

Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Nip/Stuck” will air on May 6th.

