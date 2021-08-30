DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Heartbreaking Truth About Spooner Revealed in "There Will Be Brood"

✖

Over the course of the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) has become a valuable member of the Legends team due to her ability to sense and communicate with aliens having been abducted by them as a child, but there's also a lot of mystery surrounding the character. While Spooner was returned to Earth by the aliens, her mother seemingly wasn't and is, all these years later, presumed dead leaving Spooner to want to avenge her. This week, however, more of Spooner's origin story is revealed, including the truth about what happened to her mother, and it comes with a heartbreaking outcome.

Warning: spoilers for "There Will Be Brood" beyond this point.

In the episode, Spooner and Astra (Olivia Swann) end up in Texas in the 1920s where Constantine (Matt Ryan) has gone in search of the Fountain of Imperium. While there, Spooner encounters a woman she recognizes as her mother but this isn't a case of Spooner's mother being kidnapped in the 1990s and then dropped by aliens in 1920s Texas. Spooner, with Constantine's help, comes to learn that her mother was murdered by corrupt oilmen in 1925 and it was she, young Spooner, who was abducted by aliens and then later dropped in the 1990s — more on that in a moment.

It's a revelation that changes a lot about what Spooner thought about herself as well as her mother's story and considering that they are there in Texas at a time before that fateful event, Constantine convinces the adult Spooner to save her mother as well as to let him use some of her blood to activate the Fountain and that's where things go wrong. Constantine had been given a potion by Bishop to "purify" his cells so that he would be worthy of the magic from the Fountain. But Bishop was actually playing the entire situation. His endgame was to destroy the Fountain. It turns out that the Fountain is itself an alien life form that was left as a gift to humanity by benevolent aliens to protect them from invasion by other aliens. With the Fountain gone, humanity can be destroyed since it refuses to let Bishop "fix" it. The potion Bishop gives Constantine is actually poisoned and once Constantine connects to the Fountain, both he and the Fountain are killed, as is anyone linked to the Fountain, which includes young Spooner, who was taken into the Fountain after being sent there by her mother to preserve the timeline while Spooner stayed behind. Young Spooner dies with the Fountain and, in turn, causes adult Spooner to collapse as well.

While events shed some light on Spooner's story, specifically that she wasn't necessarily abducted but rather protected by the Fountain all those years ago, it's a tragic end, but it may have larger implications. Spooner was an integral part of saving Sara earlier in the season and, more than that, destroying the Fountain of Imperium at this point in the timeline has a major impact on everything forward, giving the Legends a major issue to deal with in the finale. However, the Legends may just find a way to get around things. Previews for next week's finale show a very much alive adult Spooner and the synopsis for the episode suggests that the Legends break some of their own rules in an effort to save the world. Maybe going back and saving Spooner is part of that.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on The CW.