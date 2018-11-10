‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Time Bureau Takes Center Stage in “Tender is the Nate”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Tender is the Nate,” the November 26 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The episode sees the Time Bureau take center stage as Nate’s dad (Tom Wilson) is invited on board the Waverider so that he can see what the Legends do close up. Meanwhile, a new employee tries to impress Ava and it goes spectacularly wrong.

This being the last week ahead of the non-crossover-crossover episode that Caity Lotz has teased, it makes some sense that it would have been written in such a way that it gives a lot of the most frequently-featured Legends a bit of downtime while supporting players step up.

So far this season, Nate has been a focus of the story, but not as a superhero; instead, he has been working with the Time Bureau at the main office, helping Ava acclimate to taking over Rip Hunter’s old job. He has proved invaluable because of the fact that his father is part of the government organization that funds the Time Bureau, but that relationship is strained, and the odds are good things will get pretty ugly when Hank sees just how the Legends operate.

…I mean, not like Biff getting Grey’s Sports Almanac ugly. But close. Just ask Tom Wilson about all that.

When Hank Heywood (guest star Tom Wilson) confronts Ava (Jes Macallan) about the spending habits of the Legends, Nate (Nick Zano) steps in to try and smooth things over by inviting Hank on to the Waverider. The Legends then show Hank what they do by visiting 1920s Paris, trying to capture the newest Fugitive.

Meanwhile, Mona (Ramona Young) is trying to make a good impression with Ava, but her over eagerness gets her and Ava stuck in a cell instead. Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Tala Ashe and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Dean Choe directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.