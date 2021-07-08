Legends of Tomorrow "This is Gus" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "This is Gus", the ninth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, July 11 and you might notice that the episode title appears to be a play on the name of a popular NBC television series, This Is Us. As it would turn out, that very Legends-style nod fits in pretty well with the episode. As you can see in the photos and read about in the synopsis, the Legends will head to the near future in pursuit of an alien pod, finding themselves on the set of a television sitcom.

But it isn't just any sitcom. As it turns out, it's Behrad's (Shayan Sobhian) favorite sitcom and he mistakenly thinks that the mission is actually a birthday surprise for him. The episode will also see the return of Mick's (Dominic Purcell) daughter, Lita (Mina Sundwall) who has unexpected news for her father while of course, there's always the alien that needs dealing with. It's all the elements needed for some zany Legends hijinks. You can check out the synopsis below and read on for the photos.

TAKING THINGS FOR GRANTED – Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is disappointed because the Legends have forgotten his birthday, so when they track an alien pod to 2024 and wind up at his favorite television sitcom, he thinks it’s a surprise for him. Feeling guilty, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) occupy Behrad by keeping up the ruse by attending a taping of the show while Ava (Jes Macallan), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to find the Alien to get the timeline back on track, which proves challenging. Meanwhile, Rory’s (Dominic Purcell) behavior has been a little off, so Sara (Caity Lotz) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) become determined to find out what happened, but Rory gets some unexpected news from his daughter, Lita (guest star (Mina Sundwall.) Matt Ryan also stars. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Tyrone B. Carter.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "This is Gus" is set to premiere on July 11.