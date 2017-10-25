The Atom’s ‘Vixen’ Cameo Referenced on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Legends of Tomorrow debuted another episode tonight – and it further connected the Arrowverse in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, ‘Zari’, below.

The episode opened with Kuasa (Tracy Ifeachor) trying to attack a truck filled with ARGUS operatives. As the Legends quickly realized, Kuasa was trying to target the prisoner inside the truck, Zari (Tala Ashe).

When trying to determine how to defeat Kuasa, Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) remarked about his past experience with that skill-set, saying “I actually fought someone with water powers like this a few years ago. It wasn’t pleasant.”

What he – and some fans less familiar with the complete Arrowverse – won’t realize is that Ray was actually referring to Kuasa. The two previously crossed paths in season two of the Vixen animated series, which saw Kuasa warring with her sister, Mari McCabe/Vixen (Megalyn Echikunwoke).

Mari called for back-up, and Ray and Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy) came to the rescue. Eventually, the heroes convinced Kuasa to join their crusade – before she died in the ensuing battle.

Legends referencing the Vixen animated series has been expected for quite some time though, ever since Kuasa was first confirmed for the show back in July. And as executive producer Marc Guggenheim explained in August, Ray’s past experience with Kuasa will also affect Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).

“I think that’s what makes it interesting as far as Amaya is concerned,” Guggenheim explained. “is that Ray, at the appropriate moment, will accurately tell her that there were moments where Kuasa was capable of selfless good. So I think that gives Amaya a little bit of hope.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.