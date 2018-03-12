‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Best Zari Memes

Legends of Tomorrow is arguably the best show in The CW‘s Arrowverse. It’s dynamic, consistently funny, doesn’t take itself too seriously, and is a delight to watch every week with each episode playing out like an issue of a favorite comic book, the last moments leaving us wanting just a little more.

But there’s something else that makes Legends of Tomorrow truly great, and that’s the sheer number of meme-worthy moments the show generates, specifically when it comes to team newcomer Zari (Tala Ashe). While Zari’s serious, somewhat gruff demeanor doesn’t seem like it would put her in a position to make for a great meme, the episode “Here I Go Again” not only added new depth to the character but gave fans — particularly those over on the Legends of Tomorrow subreddit — a gift that keeps on giving.

During the episode, Zari is trapped in a time loop, forced to relive the same hour over and over leading up to the explosion of the Waverider. Zari spends much of the episode trying to figure out how to save the ship and all on it, but reliving the same hour endlessly also has the fun side effect of Zari knowing everything that’s going to happen. The episode acknowledges this in a great scene where she stands behind Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Ray (Brandon Routh) with cue cards as they do their laundry, cue cards on which she’s written everything they say.

It’s a hilarious scene, and, thanks to a fan, one that is now one of the greatest Arrowverse memes. Using a screen capture of a blank cue card, fans have been creating their own Zari memes, and we’ve gathered a collection of the best ones here, so you can enjoy them too.

Read on for the best Zari memes from Legends of Tomorrow.

Soviet Waverider

Ray’s laundry

Nate might need some ice for this burn

This unpopular opinion

Is Zari looking for a new costume?

Zari’s keeping track

A friendly reminder

The Marvel/DC crossover we deserve

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

