LEGO’s Batman 80th Anniversary Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle Set is Only $20

Back in March, LEGO announced that they would finally get in on the Batman 80th anniversary merchandising blitz with six new DC Super Heroes sets. It’s been a long wait, but the first set from the lineup is now available to order exclusively from Walmart for $19.97.

That seems like a solid price for a 200-piece set that includes Batman, Robin, and Mr. Freeze minfigures along with a Batcycle build that features a dual minifigure cockpit that can actually split into two separate bikes. There’s also a snow scooter for the Mr. Freeze figure and a whole bunch of accessories.

As for the rest of the LEGO Batman 80th anniversary lineup, you can look for the following sets to arrive on August 1st:

• Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker ($29.99)

• Batcave Clayface Invasion ($99)

• Batman Batwing and The Riddler Heist ($49.99)

• Batman and The Joker Escape ($39.99)

• Batman vs. The Riddler Robbery ($9.99)

The official feature list for the 76118 LEGO DC Batman Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle set can be found below:

This super-hero toy playset includes 3 LEGO minifigures: Batman, Robin and Mr. Freeze.

Batcycle features a dual minifigure cockpit for Batman and Robin, a stud shooter, Batman’s Batarang and grappling hook shooter, Robin’s sword, 2 non-shooting guns, 2 batwings and a split function to divide the vehicle into 2 separate bikes.

The Batarang, grappling hook shooter, sword and 2 guns can be detached from the Batcycle and held by minifigures for battle action.

Also includes a snow scooter with space for the Mr. Freeze minifigure.

Accessory elements include Mr. Freeze’s helmet and backpack with an attached, non-shooting freeze gun, plus 10 assorted Action Pack elements to customize builds, minifigures and weapons.

Use the LEGO Life app to access the intuitive Instructions PLUS building instructions for this Batman playset. Help even younger builders through the building process, with easy-to-use zoom, rotate and ghost-mode functions to visualize their creations as they go.

Batcycle measures over 1″ (5cm) high, 4″ (11cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide.

Snow scooter measures over 2″ (6cm) long, 1″ (4cm) wide and under 1″ (2cm) high

