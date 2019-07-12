LEGO’s Batman 80th Anniversary Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle Set is Only $20

Back in March, LEGO announced that they would finally get in on the Batman 80th anniversary merchandising blitz with six new DC Super Heroes sets. It’s been a long wait, but the first set from the lineup is now available to order exclusively from Walmart for $19.97.
That seems like a solid price for a 200-piece set that includes Batman, Robin, and Mr. Freeze minfigures along with a Batcycle build that features a dual minifigure cockpit that can actually split into two separate bikes. There’s also a snow scooter for the Mr. Freeze figure and a whole bunch of accessories.
As for the rest of the LEGO Batman 80th anniversary lineup, you can look for the following sets to arrive on August 1st:
• Batmobile: Pursuit of The Joker ($29.99)
• Batcave Clayface Invasion ($99)
• Batman Batwing and The Riddler Heist ($49.99)
• Batman and The Joker Escape ($39.99)
• Batman vs. The Riddler Robbery ($9.99)
The official feature list for the 76118 LEGO DC Batman Mr. Freeze Batcycle Battle set can be found below:
- This super-hero toy playset includes 3 LEGO minifigures: Batman, Robin and Mr. Freeze.
- Batcycle features a dual minifigure cockpit for Batman and Robin, a stud shooter, Batman’s Batarang and grappling hook shooter, Robin’s sword, 2 non-shooting guns, 2 batwings and a split function to divide the vehicle into 2 separate bikes.
- The Batarang, grappling hook shooter, sword and 2 guns can be detached from the Batcycle and held by minifigures for battle action.
- Also includes a snow scooter with space for the Mr. Freeze minifigure.
- Accessory elements include Mr. Freeze’s helmet and backpack with an attached, non-shooting freeze gun, plus 10 assorted Action Pack elements to customize builds, minifigures and weapons.
- Use the LEGO Life app to access the intuitive Instructions PLUS building instructions for this Batman playset. Help even younger builders through the building process, with easy-to-use zoom, rotate and ghost-mode functions to visualize their creations as they go.
- Batcycle measures over 1″ (5cm) high, 4″ (11cm) long and 3″ (8cm) wide.
Snow scooter measures over 2″ (6cm) long, 1″ (4cm) wide and under 1″ (2cm) high
