LEGO DC Batman Arkham Asylum Set Revealed At SDCC, and Pre-Orders Are Already Live

Last night, ahead of the kickoff of San Diego Comic-Con 2025, LEGO officially unveiled several highly anticipated sets, including the LEGO Game Boy (72046) and the LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum (76300), the latter of which we are going to take a deep dive into right here. For starters, the set includes a whopping 16 minifigures – a veritable who’s who of Gotham City’s superheros and supervillains. As you might expect, the 2,953 piece set is also loaded with details for fans. Let’s get into it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum 76300 / $299.99 / Launches September 1st pre-order at LEGO

The LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum set includes minifigures of Batman, Batwoman, Batwing, Robin, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Bane, The Joker, The Penguin, Killer Croc and 2 security guards. Features include a 3 segment design (first floor, second floor and roof) with detailed, accessible interiors and interactive features like opening prison cells, an inmate delivery van, and 65 stickers inspired by Batman lore. You can take a closer look via the gallery below.

Interestingly, the set comes packaged in 24 bags, and LEGO notes that it can also be used as a fun advent calendar building project. That said, the set will launch well ahead of the holiday season on September 1st, and pre-orders are live now here at the LEGO website priced at $299.99.

The Arkham Asylum LEGO set comes after last year’s release of the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set. Using 4120 pieces, fans can build a 3D recreation of the Gotham City skyline complete with loads of Easter eggs. The set also includes minifigures of Batman, Catwoman, The Joker, and Harley Quinn.

Features of the Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City (76271) LEGO set include brick-built locations and from the series such as Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, Wayne Manor, the Batcave and more. You’ll also be able to view what’s happening inside these locations thanks to 15 removable panels. Naturally, Batmobile and Batwing vehicles are included in the display along with a Bat Signal. You can order a copy to showcase alongside your Arkham City set right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $299.99.