DC’s Second Best Billionaire Hero Is Officially Based in Gotham City

Everyone knows that Gotham City is home to Batman. The Caped Crusader and the extended Bat-Family call this corrupt city their home, and they go out every night to ensure that no villains or monsters drag it any further into the darkness. Of course, one figure is arguably even more important to Gotham than Batman, and that’s none other than Bruce Wayne. The Waynes were called the last good family in Gotham, and Bruce has lived every day with his city’s best interests at heart. His fortune and charity have bankrolled practically every good-natured development in Gotham for decades. Heck, Bruce practically owns Gotham City, and he makes sure that every penny he has goes into its benefit, no matter what name he’s using.

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Now, however, he might have a run for his money in the benevolent billionaire department. Gotham has long been home to many more heroes than Batman, and it’s adding two more to its ranks with Green Arrow and Black Canary. One of DC’s best couples has decided to make the jump to Gotham, and that means that Ollie is bringing Queen Industries along with him. This town might not be big enough for all of these heroes, but as Detective Comics #1107 shows, they all have connections that tie them to the city.

Gotham’s New Trinity of Heroes

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Batman was in the middle of investigating a murder, seemingly caused by natural causes, when Green Arrow made his presence known. He took down a corrupt cop that Bruce was letting mug him so he could plant a tracer. He was part of a security detail protecting the final living whistleblower set to testify against Klep Corp, a generative AI company poised for a hostile takeover of Queen Industries. Ollie was supposed to meet with their heads the next day in his brand-new Gotham-based office. He and Dinah had just moved in, and they were set to stay in Gotham for the long haul.

Ollie didn’t uproot to a new crime-ridden home just to open a new office. He moved to be with Dinah, who had inherited Wildcat’s gym after the legendary Justice Society of America’s hero’s final death in JSA (2024) #6. Wildcat was one of the backbones of the street-tier superhero community. He trained Batman, Black Canary, and all of their allies to be the superstars they are today. To Dinah, he was even more. He was a father figure, and she was his star pupil, so she had to take up the torch to keep his dream going. All Wildcat wanted was to create a place where people could learn to fight their demons, and Black Canary came to Gotham to make sure it stayed just that.

The Start of Gotham’s Next Chapter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Obviously, two heroes who are more than capable of patrolling an entire city joining Gotham’s roster will have major implications on how the Bat-Family protects it. However, while that can take root in any number of ways, what interests me is the idea that Ollie is bringing his company to the city. Wayne Enterprises has long stood as the only benevolent force in Gotham’s financial district, but here comes Queen Industries, headed by DC’s number one progressive hero. Everything Oliver does is to better society and create a system that benefits the disenfranchised instead of the powerful. Now, he’s in the most corrupt city in the entire world.

Gotham is the perfect playground for Ollie to bring about real societal change. If he can make it stick in Gotham, which is always desperate for a new way forward, he can make it work anywhere. Bruce’s philanthropy has always failed to bring lasting change, but with Ollie’s own considerable resources added to the pot, the two of them might just be able to make something good in Gotham. If the two heroes pour their souls and wallets into Gotham together, there’s no telling what they can make. This could be the first step towards a major status quo change, where Gotham is turned into a much more respectable city for a time.

Of course, Ollie is just as likely to clash with Bruce. Both men want to improve their home, but they also tend to disagree on how to go about that. Ollie might push too hard in a way that Bruce wants to leave alone, taking a risk to bring about a better tomorrow, while Bruce would prefer to make sure nobody would get hurt. Bruce is all about structure and control, while Oliver is far more chaotic and freeform. This could even lead to a temporary battle between the heroes, where they each fight for Gotham’s future in their own way. Regardless of what they do, this is a great set-up for a brand new chapter in Gotham City, and I’m super excited to see it develop.

Detective Comics #1107 is on sale now!

What do you think about Green Arrow and Black Canary putting down roots in Gotham?