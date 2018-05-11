‘LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis’ Trailer Released

If the wait for this winter’s big-screen Aquaman film is making you antsy, it looks like a new animated project could be here to help.

Warner Bros. Entertainment recently debuted the first trailer for LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis, an upcoming computer animated film. You can check out the official synopsis for the film below.

In LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis, the King of Atlantis must make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of his ocean realm. Under attack from Atrocitus and the Red Lanterns, Aquaman realizes he must relinquish his sovereignty and go on a journey to regain his confidence before returning to his rightful throne. Along the way, Aquaman reunites with the Justice League – including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and newest member Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern – to conquer Atlantis’ latest enemy and reemerge as the ruler of the Seven Seas.

The trailer promises a wide array of DC Comics characters in the film, with an all-star cast bringing the heroes and villains to life. Dee Bradley Baker will star as Aquaman, with Jonathan Adams as Atrocitus, Troy Baker as Batman, Nolan North as Superman, Grey Griffin as Wonder Woman and Lois Lane, and Khary Payton as Cyborg. Outside of that core cast, the film will also feature Alyson Stoner as Batgirl, Cristina Milizia as Jessica Cruz, Eric Bauza as Jimmy Olsen, and Scott Menville as Robin.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis is directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Gotham City Breakout) from a script by Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight) and Jeremy Adams (LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash). Executive producers are Jason Cosler, Robert Fewkes, Jill Wilfert, Sam Register and Brandon Vietti.

This is just the latest LEGO and DC collaboration to be released so far this year, following LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash and LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super Villain High.

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and many digital platforms on July 31st.

Are you excited to see Aquaman get his own LEGO movie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.