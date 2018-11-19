New Batman Poster For ‘The Lego Movie 2’ Revealed

More than five years after The LEGO Movie took audiences by storm, Warner Bros. is preparing to send us all back into the world Emmet, Wyldstyle, Batman, and the rest of the franchise’s beloved characters. On Monday morning, star Chris Pratt opened the advertising floodgates by revealing that the full trailer would be arriving on Tuesday.

Shortly after that announcement, a series of character posters were released online, including the one belonging to the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Will Arnett, who voices Batman in the franchise, took to Twitter to share the poster himself.

“Swapped the batarang for the tires,” Arnett wrote in the tweet. “New trailer coming tomorrow!”

Swapped the batarang for the tires. New trailer coming tomorrow! #TheLEGOMovie2 pic.twitter.com/GaxS5II4Jb — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) November 19, 2018

As you can see in the poster, Batman has a new set of armor that includes some giant tires on his shoulders. While it definitely sounds ridiculous, it’s pretty on-brand for the comedic version of Batman featured in the LEGO films.

Just like Pratt, and several others involved with the upcoming sequel, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Arnett revealed that the trailer would indeed be dropping at some point on Tuesday. However, none of them managed to reveal what time the release would take place.

“Gooood morning internet,” Pratt wrote on Instagram. “I’ve missed you so much! Have you missed me? Well worry not! Tomorrow the new LEGO Movie 2 trailer is dropping. And you’re getting twice the Pratt-ction! (Pratt-ction is a registered trademark of ChrisPrattEmterprises. If you even try to use it anywhere I’ll find out and I’ll sue you and you’ll have to pay me fifty thousand dollars cash.”

In addition to Pratt and Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Charlie Day, Nick Offerman, and several other cast members are returning for the sequel. They will be joined by newcomers Stephanie Beatriz and Tiffany Haddish. The film is being directed by Mike Mitchell and Trisha Gum.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is set to hit theaters on February 8, 2019.