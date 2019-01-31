‘Krypton’ Actor Reveals New Photo of Lobo

Lobo is coming to Krypton when Season 2 of the Superman prequel series and now fans are getting a new look at the fan-favorite Czarnian.

Emmett J. Scanlan, who will be portraying the character on Krypton, shared a new photo of Lobo in costume on his Instagram account recently, along with a jokingly lie-filled caption about his adventures as the character. You can check it out below.

“Jason Momoa calls for LOBO to be in @aquamanmovie 2 & for the 1st time ever, the actor playing the TV version will also play the movie one,” Scanlan wrote. “In other news, I’m lying. I’ll be doing my own movie instead. Lying. Fact is I’m not available, too fuckin busy. Literally can’t stop lying.”

This new image of Lobo isn’t too different from the first-look Scanlan shared with fans back in October, though this one appears to be without some of the filters and is more of an action shot than the previous. Scanlan also appears to be having quite a bit of fun as Lobo in the character, something that is no surprise as the actor previously described playing the character is a “fragging honor”.

Lobo was announced for Krypton‘s second season during San Diego Comic-Con last year. In Comics, Lobo is from the peaceful planet of Czarnia, but he is far different from those in the utopian world. The vicious, violent Lobo single-handedly slaughter his entire world, making him the last of his race and a fearsome mercenary roaming the universe carrying out murder and mayhem. The official description of the character revealed in October lines up closely with the character’s comic book roots.

“A ruthless bounty hunter who murdered his entire species, he possesses a genius level intellect when it comes to matter of warfare, making him a deadly adversary. Imbued with superhuman strength, and virtually immortal, Lobo will keep coming until the job is finished. HIs word is the only thing Lobo holds sacred; and although he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time!”

Not much is known how Lobo will fit into the series which last saw things going poorly for Seg (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather. He was sent into the Phantom Zone, setting up a future in which it’s Zod, not Superman, who is the prominent Kryptonian. However he fits, though, Cuffe told ComicBook.com last year that everyone is very excited to work with the character.

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Cuffe said. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of tie with him which will be cool.”

Season 2 of Krypton will debut sometime in 2019 on SYFY.