FOX Cancels ‘Lucifer’ After 3 Seasons

The cancellations continue this week, and FOX’s Vertigo Comic-inspired series is the next domino to fall. Lucifer is officially no more.

The fan-favorite series starred Tom Ellis and aired to modest numbers (0.8 demo rating and 3.3 million viewers) on Monday nights. Unfortunately, the numbers just weren’t enough for the series, and the current third season will be its last.

With the cancellation being made official this morning, the season finale of Lucifer on May 14th will now act as its series finale.

Ellis, who plays the titular character in the series, posted a “thank you” to his fans on Twitter as the news broke.

“It has been the most amazing experience over the past 3 years playing Lucifer and falling in love with you, the fans,” Ellis wrote. “It fills me with great sadness to confirm the rumours that some of you have been asking. Fox has indeed cancelled Lucifer. I’m so sorry guys. #Gutted”

You can see Ellis’ full post below.

The series also stars Lauren German, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, and, most recently, Tom Welling.

Are you disappointed to see Lucifer get cancelled? Do you think there’s any chance of it being picked up elsewhere? Let us know your thoughts on the news by dropping a comment below!