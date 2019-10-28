Netflix Splitting Final Season of Lucifer Into Two Parts

It looks like Netflix has really grown fond of the whole “split the final season of a show up into two separate parts” thing. Other networks and services have used the model in the past, like AMC when it aired Breaking Bad Season 5, but Netflix has really taken to this release method. Shows like The Ranch and BoJack Horseman have been divided already and now the same will go for the upcoming fifth and final season of Lucifer.

There has yet to be any official announcement regarding the release of Lucifer Season 5, which will be its second since coming over to Netflix from Fox, but star Tom Ellis recently broke the news about the split release. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Ellis told the host (and Lucifer superfan) that there will be two halves to the 16 episode installment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Season 5 of Lucifer is going to be split into two halves,” Ellis explains to Clarkson. “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, and there’s going to be a little break, and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes.”

From the mouth of the devil himself. SEASON 5 SPLIT INTO 2 PARTS WITH 8 EPISODES EACH. FIRST PART COMING SOON. pic.twitter.com/wnVrHfq375 — Charly ⎊ | please, don’t go (@csdeckerstar) October 28, 2019

The final season was initially only going to be 10 episodes in length, but Netflix ordered an additional six episodes during production, allowing the story to finally come to an end. While this is a bigger order than the first season on Netflix, it’s still a bit smaller than the original Fox seasons, which consisted of 22 episodes each.

One of the new 16 episodes will actually be a ’40s-themed musical episode, as revealed by Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“I can’t tease too much,” Ellis said when the news was released. “We tell a story that answers the question a lot of fans have been asking actually.”

“It’s always fun to film the music stuff, you know? It’s been a really nice element to the show that came in Season 1 and [we’ve] sort of run with it since. But the nice thing is it’s not just Lucifer who sings these days.”

Are you looking forward to the final season of Lucifer? When do you think the first part of new installment will actually arrive on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.