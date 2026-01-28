7 DC Heroes We Want In the Justice Gang In the DCU

When James Gunn chose to introduce the Justice Gang rather than the Justice League in Superman, it caused many DCU fans to wonder who all could be part of that group. It was clear in the Hall of Justice that the Justice Gang was part of a long lineage of heroes, many of whom were represented in a painting across the top walls of the main Hall. However, it was also obvious from the fact that Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn) financed this team that it was at least loosely based on DC Comics Justice League International. This opens the door for several possible new members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Justice Gang was interviewing for new members in Peacemaker Season 2, no one new has joined Guy Gardner, Mr. Terrific, and Hawkgirl other than Metamorpho, since the end of Superman. That said, here are seven members who could be great for the Justice League in James Gunn’s DCU.

7) Fire & Ice

Image Courtesy of DC

While this is two heroes, the duo of Fire and Ice could be a great addition to the DCU. Fire is a Brazilian superhero named Beatriz Bonilla da Costa, who was a beach model who became a spy for her country. After an explosion, she gained fire-based powers. As a member of the Global Guardians international team, she met and became best friends with Ice, a Norwegian superhero who gained her powers as a child. They are a fantastic duo who could offer something fresh to the Justice Gang.

6) Vixen

Image Courtesy of DC

Vixen is an underrated DC hero who could do great things in the Justice Gang, and could also help bring them a little closer to the morality that at least two of them seem to be missing. Mari McCabe is a supermodel who has the power of the Tantu Totem, which allows her to connect to all life and mimic the traits of animals on Earth. However, this has one downfall for the hero, because when she takes on the traits of the animals, she also takes on their personalities, and it is often hard for her to keep from going savage when she uses certain animals’ traits. She has to always take care to keep control of herself, and this makes her someone who actively tries not to hurt people, unlike Hawkgirl, who has no problems killing bad guys.

5) Animal Man

Image Courtesy of DC

If there is any obscure DC hero that James Gunn could deliver something special with, it is Animal Man. His powers are almost the same as Vixen’s and involve him taking on the abilities of any animal known to man, although, unlike Beast Boy, he doesn’t actually turn into them. This makes him an incredibly powerful DC hero when he wants to be, or fast, or agile, and it makes him a fantastic fighter. However, he is also a very weird character, connected to the “Red,” which is similar to how Swamp Thing is connected to the “Green.” He has also broken the fourth wall in the comics, and he is just bizarre enough to fit in perfectly with the Justice Gang.

4) Plastic Man

Image Courtesy of DC

Plastic Man has been seen throughout most of his career as a comedy DC hero. However, there is a lot more to him than meets the eye. He was a former criminal who ended up involved in an accident that gave him his plastic powers, where he can change his shape into pretty much anything he can imagine. He also has a lot of trauma in his past, and he deals with that with his sarcasm and quips, which often make him annoying around other heroes. There might not be a better person to completely drive Guy Gardner out of his mind in the Justice Gang than Plastic Man.

3) Black Canary

Image Courtesy of DC

Black Canary would be one of the highest-profile members of the Justice Gang. She is very well known to DC fans thanks to her appearances in the old Justice League cartoons and then her role in the Arrowverse. She is also a second-generation hero, since her mother was the first Black Canary. She has super sonic vocal powers that are powerful enough to shatter materials and even kill people if she focuses hard enough. The only thing holding her back is that she wouldn’t let someone like Guy Gardner boss her around.

2) Blue Beetle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Blue Beetle would be a perfect member of the Justice Gang, but it would need to be the original Beetle in Ted Kord. There are conflicting reports on what is going to happen with the hero in the DCU, as there is supposed to be an animated series in the works for Jaime Reyes character, one of the few carryovers from the old DCEU. However, the original Blue Beetle played into that storyline as well, and if he were still around, it could be nice to form a partnership with one of his oldest and closest friends in the Justice Gang.

1) Booster Gold

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

With or without Blie Beetle, Booster Gold needs to be part of the Justice Gang. James Gunn has mentioned Booster Gold as being part of his plans, although when and where that happens remains to be seen. He would be perfect to match up with Blue Beetle (Ted Kord) if that could happen. However, he would also be the perfect person to be an antagonistic teammate with current Justice Gang member Guy Gardner. While Guy is more arrogant, both men look at themselves as leaders, and having them butting heads constantly could make the Justice Gang incredibly entertaining.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!