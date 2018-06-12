‘Lucifer’ Star Reveals How Chloe Would React to Series Finale Cliffhanger

Unless Lucifer finds a new home, the Season 3 finale on FOX will stand as the series finale — meaning things end on a major cliffhanger. Now, series star Lauren German explains how she thinks her character would ultimately react.

In the finale, German’s character Detective Chloe Decker and Lucifer (Tom Ellis) faced off with Pierce, aka Cain or the Sinnerman (Tom Welling) after figuring out that he had killed attorney Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer). The confrontation ends with Lucifer telling Cain he’s going to hell and revealing his true face — which Chloe, who was unaware of his identity as the Devil himself, also sees. The reveal proves that Lucifer is really who he said he was, a reveal that German says Chloe would have readily accepted after getting over the initial shock.

“The way I explain it is that Chloe loves Lucifer like we love family … I think after she gets over the initial shock, Chloe without having to fight it, she would accept it,” German told fans at Oz Comic-Con in Melbourne, Australia this weekend (via Clare Kramer on Twitter).

While Chloe simply accepting Lucifer’s truth sounds very neat and tidy, showrunner Joe Henderson told Deadline previously a fourth season would have seen the process of Chloe getting to that acceptance.

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer’s devil face,” Henderson explained. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 — exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the Devil?”

For fans of the Vertigo Comics-inspired series, German’s comments will likely only further fuel the effort to see the show picked up, either by another network or by a streaming service. Since FOX cancelled the series, devoted fans have been tirelessly campaigning to save the show. Initially fans thought that The CW might make a good home for the series given its DC Comics-related roots, but since The CW’s president Mark Pedowitz indicated that there was no discussion of the network picking up the series, fans have instead been hopeful that Netflix, Hulu, or even the upcoming DC Universe streaming service would pick up the show.

If another service is interested in saving Lucifer, though, they may have to do it soon. German also told fans at Oz Comic-Con that the drop-dead date for the series is approaching in just under a week.

“It’s beautiful. I can’t tell you guys how hard it is to hear that the show is ending and then she and I come out here and see all of you and then online the hashtags and the petitions being signed and the campaigns that are going,” German said. “We don’t know that stuff’s gonna happen. It just pops up and it’s just, you know it’s heartwarming, it’s amazing and I don’t know if all of you know basically you know Fox has cancelled us, so we won’t be happening on Fox, but there’s a chance that a streaming network might pick us up and that would have to happen by June 16th. It’s like we can’t contractually audition for anything until June 16th then, sadly, we are free to go after that. So, we’re just praying, praying it happens.”

What do you think about German’s thoughts about how Chloe would respond to Lucifer’s true face? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!