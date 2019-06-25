Lucifer Tops Netflix Binge Watching for Seventh Week in a Row

Nearly two months after the highly-anticipated fourth season of Lucifer made its debut on Netflix back in May, the series continues to be very popular on the streaming service. TV Time, a website that allows fans to track their television-watching habits, reported their most recent “Binge Report” on Tuesday and the Tom Ellis-starring series is sitting right up top in the number 1 most-binged slot for the seventh week in a row. Only one other show has been on top of TV Time’s “Binge Report” this many weeks in a row before — Game of Thrones.

Well @LuciferNetflix just tied our Binge Report record w/ @GameOfThrones for 7 weeks in a row at the top spot! 🏆x7 So who’s ready to break the record? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/92yrfQzljc — TV Time (@tvshowtime) June 25, 2019

As you can see, this puts Lucifer ahead of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, also on Netflix, which released its third and final season just a couple of weeks ago. Now, it’s worth noting that this data only reflects what is logged by TV Time users. That means it doesn’t necessarily reflect an accurate number in terms of total number of people watching the show, but it does go a long way to prove that the series absolutely has the fan following — not really a surprise since fans were very vocal in saving Lucifer when the series was cancelled by Fox last year.

That said, even with the series’ popularity the end is near for Lucifer. Netflix recently announced that the series will be ending with its upcoming fifth season.

“We did spend some time digging into what we think can be Season 5,” showrunner Joe Henderson explained in a recent interview. “We even have the first scene [of Season 5], which is one of my favorite things we’ve ever come up with.”

“We really try to ping it in a completely different direction,” showrunner Ildy Modrovich added. “If everybody is speculating on one thing, we just try to think as batshit as we can, as outside of the box as possible, so that people don’t get bored, so we don’t get bored. We do have an idea. It’s an idea that when it came up in the room, we went, ‘Oh god, that’s crazy.’ Ten the more we talked about it, the more we went, ‘and brilliant.’”

Lucifer, which is based on the Vertigo Comics series of the same name, follows the titular fallen angel (Tom Ellis) as he abandons Hell to live amongst humans on Earth. He proceeds to run a nightclub in Los Angeles, while also becoming a consultant for the LAPD. The show initially ran on FOX for three seasons, before being canceled and “saved” by Netflix.

All four seasons of Lucifer are now available on Netflix.