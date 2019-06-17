Lucifer Final Season Episode Count Revealed

It was quite the roller coaster of emotions for Lucifer fans last year, when FOX cancelled the beloved series after three acclaimed seasons, only for Netflix to announce a month later that it was bringing the show over to the streaming service for its fourth installment. Nearly one year later, Netflix released the fourth season of Lucifer, with the news that it had renewed the series for a fifth and final season in the near future.

The announcement of Season 5 was made earlier this month, and it sounds as though the final installment will be another concise affair, much like Season 4. Instead of drawing a season into 22 episodes, as Lucifer was required to do on FOX, the final season will be the same length as the previous Netflix season, just 10 episodes.

The confirmation of the season length comes from showrunner Ildy Modrovich, who was responding to fan questions regarding the upcoming ending of the series. There are plenty of folks online petitioning for Lucifer to get a sixth season, a topic that Modrovich is pretty torn about.

“Sorry I’ve been so quiet on this issue,” Modrovich wrote. “So much of me could do Lucifer forever, but I’m also immensely grateful YOU & Netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our Lucifans so…”

Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue. Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together. And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so… 🥰❤️😈 https://t.co/8SHeLOqYMy — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) June 17, 2019

One fan replied to this message to ask if Modrovich had any official idea how long the fifth season would be, and the writer quoted the tweet with her response.

“It’s 10,” she confirmed. “And we’re going to make every minute count!!”

Fans may be disappointed that there are only 10 more episodes of Lucifer remaining, but it sounds as though the creative team behind the show is getting to end things their own way. That’s a luxury that most TV shows never get.

Are you looking forward to the fifth and final season of Lucifer? What did you think of the recent season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!