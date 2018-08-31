‘Preacher’s Graham McTavish Cast in ‘Lucifer’ Season 4

It looks like Season 4 of Lucifer is getting a visit from the Saint of Killers himself.

Graham McTavish has been cast in the upcoming fourth season of the now-Netflix series, according to TVLine. McTavish – who portrays the Saint of Killers on AMC’s Preacher – will be stepping into the slightly different role of Father Kinley.

Described as “a kind, deeply empathetic and revered priest, Father Kinley is profoundly committed to guarding his flock. That includes doing whatever it takes to keep mankind safe from evil — which doesn’t bode well for a certain devil living in Los Angeles…”

In addition to Preacher, McTavish’s filmography includes Outlander, the Hobbit franchise, and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

McTavish is just the latest cast member to be joining the roster of Lucifer, with Inbar Lavi being cast as “the first woman”, Eve. And with the series headed to Netflix after initially being cancelled by Fox, it looks like the show has some new storytelling possibilities.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Tom Ellis, who stars as the series’ titular character, said in a recent interview. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

“One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was,” Ellis continued. “We don’t want to mess around too much with that… Obviously, there are certain different boundaries that we can play within now. I think Joe Henderson, our showrunner, has been adamant that he wants to have my bum on screen for three seasons and now we can finally do that.”

So, what will Season 4 end up looking like?

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer‘s devil face,” Henderson explained earlier this year. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 — exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the Devil?”

Lucifer‘s fourth season does not yet have a release date, though it is likely to debut sometime in late 2019 on Netflix.