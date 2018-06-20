‘Lucifer’: First Season 4 Details Revealed

As you’ve probably heard by now, Netflix rescued Lucifer for a fourth season, thanks to an outpouring of support from the show’s vocal fan-base. While little has been known about the news season, and what the change from FOX to Netflix will bring, co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have finally spilled the beans, sharing the first details about the upcoming episodes.

While speaking with TVLine, the producers confirmed the 10-episode order on Netflix, and spoke a little bit about what fans can expect going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First and foremost, it’s worth noting that production on Season 4 is starting sooner than expected. Modrovich said that filming will begin “Soon. August-ish.” Henderson added, “We’re hitting the ground running. Everyone is primed and ready.”

One of the biggest questions about the move to Netflix surrounds the story of Lucifer itself. Did the shorter-than-usual episode order (10 as opposed to the usual 22), change the plan for the arc of the season?

Not quite. It sounds like the new season will basically be the first half of the original planned fourth installment, so nothing is changing much.

“We were going to have two parts to it anyway, so we’ll just tell a really strong, gnarly first part,” Modrovich said.

Henderson chimed in and said that the shortened order, “lets us concentrate the story and focus it, and that’s what’s really exciting about this. We have a really strong first half that is now going to make for an amazing story.”

Additionally, the showrunners revealed that the change in network won’t mean a change in episode length, unless of course the episode itself calls for it.

“We’ll probably stick roughly to our 43 minutes,” Modrovich confirmed. “That’s part of what we’re going to talk to Netflix about. I think we might have a bit of room for flexibility, hopefully, so if there’s a scene we love and we don’t want to cut it, we’re hoping that now we won’t have to. But we’re not suddenly going to have hour-and-a-half episodes!”

After Lucifer was cancelled at FOX, the network aired two already-shot episodes that were meant to be a part of Season 4. The showrunners assure fans that these won’t count towards the 10-episode order from Netflix. The 10 episodes that Netflix ordered will all be brand new.

Are you excited to see Lucifer get second life at Netflix? What are you hoping to see from the new season? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below!