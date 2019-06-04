Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Gets Married, Shares Wedding Photo

Lucifer star Tom Ellis is officially off the market! The fan-favorite actor recently took to Instagram to confirm the news, as well as share a photo of him and his new wife Meaghan Oppenheimer in their wedding attire. According to E! News, Ellis and Oppenheimer, who is a screenwriter, reportedly got married on Sunday in a “star-studded affair”.

Several of Ellis’ Lucifer castmates attended the event, including Lauren Derman, Lesley-Ann Brandt, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Rachael Harris. Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared several photos of the cast and their spouses heading to the event, which you can check out below.

Ellis and Oppenheimer have been dating since 2015, and have been public about their engagement since October of last year. This marks the second marriage for Ellis, who previously divorced EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite in 2014. The pair have two daughters together, and Ellis also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Last month, Ellis and Oppenheimer made headlines when they asked for charitable donations to Planned Parenthood in lieu of traditional wedding presents.

“Thank you to all the people that have been asking about wedding gifts or charitable donations for my upcoming nuptials with @MoppyOpps that is so kind.” Ellis tweeted last month. “If you would like to make a donation to @PPFA #plannedparenthood we would be very grateful 🙏🏼😊”

Ellis, whose filmography also includes Miranda and Isn’t It Romantic, has gained a legion of fans over the past few years thanks to his portrayal of Lucifer‘s title character. While the show’s fate was briefly put in jeopardy when it was cancelled by FOX last year, it has since found a second life on Netflix.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis said once the show was saved. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great. One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was. We don’t want to mess around too much with that.”

Are you happy to see that Ellis and Oppenheimer officially tied the knot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All four seasons of Lucifer are now available to stream on Netflix.