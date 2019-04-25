Lucifer Season 4 First Full Trailer Released by Netflix

After saving the show from the depths of TV hell nearly a year ago, Netflix is finally ready to roll out brand new episodes of the fan-favorite series, Lucifer. The upcoming fourth season is the first on Netflix, and it’s set to make its return on Wednesday, May 8th. With a couple of weeks to go until that premiere date arrives, the streaming service has now revealed the first full trailer for the new installment, and it’s as steamy as ever.

On Thursday, Netflix shared the trailer online for all to enjoy, and we finally get a peek at Tom Ellis‘ Lucifer Morningstar in action. You can watch it in the video above!

This season will be the first not to air on FOX, which was the home of Lucifer for the first three seasons. Once the network chose to cancel the series, Netflix stepped in and renewed it for Season 4. The upcoming installment will consist of 10 episodes, which is shorter than the previous seasons that aired on television, but it will allow the story to be more concise.

According to Tom Ellis, the shorter season allows the story to be richer and less drawn-out.

“Having it in this [10-episode] format means that our story is distilled down to being much richer. What’s at stake in each episode is much higher,” Ellis said in an interview earlier this year. “It just feels denser… telling the story in the best possible way.”

Are you looking forward to the return of Lucifer? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

