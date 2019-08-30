Lucifer Final Season Premiere Has a Really Sad Title

For the second time in as many years, the fan-favorite TV series Lucifer is about to come to an end. This time, however, the team behind the show gets to end things on their terms. After being cancelled by Fox, Lucifer was picked up for a fourth season by Netflix and eventually renewed for a fifth and final installment. It looks like production on the new episodes is finally getting underway, and the writers have teased a “really sad” start to the season with the premiere episode title.

On Thursday evening, the Lucifer Writers’ Room Twitter account shared an image of the Season 5 premiere script, written by Jason Ning and directed by Eagle Egilsson. The first episode of the final season will be “Really Sad Devil Guy,” setting up a potentially heartbreaking affair for Lucifer Morningstar.

“What? A sad [devil emoji] guy,” said the tweet. “Who could that be [Jason Ning]?”

There’s no telling what is in store for Luficer in this final season, but there won’t be any room for filler or fluff throughout the 16-episode run. The first three seasons on Fox were required to have episode counts in the low 20s, as is custom for programs on network TV. However, since the move to Netflix, Lucifer has been able to shorten its seasons, making them more concise and focused.

Like the producers, star Tom Ellis is most definitely a fan of this shorter format.

“Having it in this format means that our story is distilled down to being much richer. What’s at stake in each episode is much higher,” Ellis said in an interview earlier this year. “It just feels denser… telling the story in the best possible way.”

The first four seasons of Lucifer are currently streaming on Netflix.