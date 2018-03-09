‘Lucifer’ Showrunner on Whether John Constantine Could Appear

Could Lucifer, FOX‘s DC/Vertigo adaptation starring Tom Ellis and Smallville veteran Tom Welling, be welcoming in another DC/Vertigo superstar in the form of John Constantine?

There are no plans for it, but never say never.

That’s according to Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson, who responded to fan inquiries about whether Constantine, played by Matt Ryan on his own, self-titled series as well as on Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, might fit in with the supernatural strangeness of Lucifer.

“Honestly, now that he’s a part of the Arrowverse (which I think is so cool!), I’m not even sure if it’d be possible,” tweeted Henderson. “Also, we would need a story worthy of that combo. So not this season, but you never know!”

He conceded in the tweet that his answer was not particularly illuminating, but given that multiple fans have asked about such a team-up over the years, and that Henderson finally took time out to answer one, it seems worth at least acknowledging that there is an answer out there.

Ryan first played John Constantine in a short-lived NBC series titled Constantine, which was cancelled after one season and could have been the end of his take on the cult-favorite character (who had already appeared in a similarly-titled feature film starring Keanu Reeves).

Instead, executive producer Marc Guggenheim recruited Constantine — and Ryan — into the shared DC Universe populated by the characters on The CW‘s Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, colloquially referred to as the “Arrowverse.”

Constantine appeared in a single Arrow episode, back in season 4, before disappearing again, but Ryan would stay busy. He reprised the role in the animted feature film Justice League Dark and the next thing fans knew, he was not only slated to appear in an episode of Legends of Tomorrow earlier this season, but he had an animated series in development for CW Seed.

Constantine will appear on Legends again in two weeks, in the episode “Necromancing the Stone,” followed by another appearance three weeks after that in the show’s season 3 finale.

Lucifer airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. At the same time, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is airing on The CW.