‘Lucifer’ Trends on Twitter During Bonus Episodes

Fans aren’t letting go of FOX’s Lucifer, and they are a big part of why the show managed to start trending on social media once again.

The show aired two bonus episodes on FOX, episodes that were already filmed and just hadn’t been aired. That managed to get the show trending on social media at #3 behind The Bachelorette with 341,000 tweets. Fans signal-boosted the news to others so that they could participate and take advantage.

#lucifer is trending. We can do it. Make it number one trending on twitter and other sites. pic.twitter.com/yD5qGtRrdF — VibeSpidersStudios (@VibeSpiders) May 29, 2018

Turns out William Shatner (yes, that William Shatner) is also a fan of the show, and shared the news that it started trending in the United States. He also had some advice for those looking to get the most out of it.

#Lucifer just got into Trending in the US. My advice is to use this one hashtag for the next 3+ hours and then switch to the #SaveLucifer one. pic.twitter.com/1SZoUOSv5K — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 29, 2018

The bonus episodes were the result of shooting some bonus episodes in Season Two. After getting a 24-episode order in Season Three, they still ended up with two additional episodes without a slot in the season, so they were held for Season Four. Unfortunately, the show was canceled by FOX, and with the future uncertain they decided to go ahead and air them to help with the hunt for a new home.

Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson knows Memorial Day ratings are going to be difficult, but it can still help the search for a new network.

“Memorial Day night is definitely not gonna bring gang buster numbers, we know that,” Henderson told ComicBook.com. “But if it brings surprisingly stubborn numbers, even that speaks to the value of the show. And honestly, the #SaveLucifer campaign. One million Tweets in 24 hours — that is bananas. The number of people who have e-mailed me and noticed, who I didn’t even know were on Twitter or weren’t on Twitter and just heard about it, is mind-blowing. I have never seen anything…I genuinely didn’t expect it. And not in the, ‘I didn’t know people like our show that much.’ I do. I just guess it’s a little bit of humility mixed with a little bit of not realizing just how many people we’d touched. And it’s been incredible.”

Lucifer hasn’t announced a new home just yet, but Henderson has said they are in talks to get it revived. We’ll keep you updated as we know more.