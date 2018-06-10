The CW President on If the Network Was Interested in Picking Up ‘Lucifer’

Earlier today, The CW announced its upcoming slate of programming for the Fall 2018 season such as new shows like Charmed and new seasons of old shows like Supergirl. But according to network president Mark Pedowitz, there’s a reason why one show, Lucifer, won’t be a part of it.

During a call with reporters as part of today’s upfront presentation, Pedowitz was asked about rumors that the network was interested in saving Fox’s Lucifer, which was cancelled earlier this month. As he revealed, there are no plans for Lucifer to make the jump over to The CW, as the network is focusing on its own original programming.

“We have had no conversations about it whatsoever,” Pedowitz explained. “We’re happy with what we have, and there’s been no discussion about it. We’ve been focused on our own development.”

For fans of Lucifer, who have been rallying around the series in the days since its cancellation, this news is probably a little disheartening. After the show was cancelled on May 11th, fans weren’t shy about expressing their feelings on social media, with #SaveLucifer becoming the top trend on Twitter. Online petitions were also launched to keep the series alive in some way, with some fans considering The CW or the upcoming DC Universe streaming service to be a likely candidate.

But it sounds like a potential partnership between The CW and Lucifer wasn’t meant to be — which makes sense to an extent, considering the network’s large number of renewals and new pilots.

Should Lucifer be saved by another network or platform, it sounds like the series will have plenty of new ground to cover, considering the way that this week’s season three finale ended.

“As you saw in the finale, Chloe saw Lucifer‘s devil face,” showrunner Joe Henderson explained in a recent interview. “Finally, proof that Lucifer really is who he said he was. No turning back. Chloe knows the truth. So that was the big thrust of season 4 – exploring Chloe dealing with those ramifications, and how it affected her relationship with Lucifer. Both professionally and personally. Can you work with the Devil? Can you LOVE the devil?”

“And we also had an exciting character from Lucifer’s past who was going to come in and mix everything up,” showrunner Ildy Modrovich added. “A very personal, intimate figure who we won’t reveal the identity of yet… until we find out if we get the chance to tell the tale on a new network.”

Are you sad that Lucifer wasn’t able to find a home on The CW? Let us know what you think in the comments below.