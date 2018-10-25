‘Lucifer’s Tom Ellis Teases Multiple Bum Shots in Season 4 on Netflix

Lucifer fans are about to see a side of the devil they’ve never seen before.

While some DC Comics adaptations — we’re not naming names, but it rhymes with Arrow — struggled with standards and practices over partial nudity, Lucifer will be presenting at least a handful of “bum shots” in its upcoming fourth season, thanks to Netflix‘s laissez-faire approach to censorship.

“Netflix really wanted to have Lucifer because they really love the show that we already had,” series star Tom Ellis told a crowd at ACE Comic Con. “So we’ve been careful, we don’t want to change our show too much because that’s the show that people really liked. But there were certain restrictions that we had when we were on network television that meant that maybe we couldn’t do as much as we wanted. So things like my bum, which I was never allowed to show before, and lots of people want to see it, really: there may be some bum shots this season.…There will be multiple bum shots, certainly after a scene we shot the other day. I also want to stress — I think one of the reasons people like our show is because it doesn’t go all the way there. It’s about suggestion, its’ about getting away with it, it’s about being cheeky and not vulgar, and we’re still being careful that we aren’t going to go into vulgarity. Everything’s justified.”

The biggest change to the series will be a practical one: rather than a 22-episode season on television, Lucifer will have a 10-episode run on Netflix. That means a tighter, more condensed main story, with showrunners thinking they will probably still stick right around the 40- to 44-minute length for episodes.

“We’ll probably stick roughly to our 43 minutes,” co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich confirmed at Comic Con. “That’s part of what we’re going to talk to Netflix about. I think we might have a bit of room for flexibility, hopefully, so if there’s a scene we love and we don’t want to cut it, we’re hoping that now we won’t have to. But we’re not suddenly going to have hour-and-a-half episodes!”

The fourth season of Lucifer is in production now with an eye toward a likely late 2019 release date.

