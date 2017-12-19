Mark Millar on What a Matthew Vaughn Directed ‘Man of Steel’ Sequel Would Be Like

In recent days, the prospect of Matthew Vaughn directing a Man of Steel sequel has been floated around online. And it looks like one of Vaughn’s collaborators would be more than on board with it.

Mark Millar, who has worked with Vaughn on Kingsman: The Secret Service, recently addressed the possibility during an interview with the El Fanboy Podcast. As Millar explained, he and Vaughn are both huge fans of the DC Comics character, who is currently being played in the DC Extended Universe by Henry Cavill.

“He and I are massive Superman fans.” Millar revealed. “I mean, we worship Richard Donner. We love the Christopher Reeve movies.”

While Vaughn has yet to be officially brought on as a Man of Steel 2 director, he reportedly asked Millar for help with the project, but his “Millarworld” engagement with Netflix will prevent that from happening.

“He actually phoned me up a few months ago, and he said, ‘Hey, listen, DC, they’re very interested in me doing Man of Steel 2. Do you want to come in and do this?’ And I was like, ‘I’m exclusive to Netflix for years. We can’t even have that conversation.’ And he was like, ‘Oh, man. What’s the chances of this?’ And then he kind of drifted away. And he’s attached himself to a couple of things and all that. Y’know so, it’s one of those things that might, I mean- if somebody phones Matthew up and offers him enough money it could all change tomorrow.”

Again, Vaughn has yet to be officially confirmed for the picture, but he hasn’t shied away from detailing what would be in the film. Back in September, Vaughn hinted at his desire to bring back a “classic” Superman, something that was essentially already set up by Clark’s arc in Justice League.

While DC’s current film slate doesn’t include another Man of Steel installment, fans will just have to wait and see what’s in the cards, and if Vaughn will be a part of it.

Justice League is now in theaters; Aquaman arrives on December 21, 2018; Shazam! on April 5, 2019; Wonder Woman 2 on November 1st, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.