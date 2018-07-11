Henry Cavill On When His Superman Sequel Will Drop

It’s been years since Henry Cavill first stepped into his super suit, but Superman is no stranger to theaters. The actor has brought Clark Kent to life in a number of films, and the actor just teased fans on the icon’s next solo outing.

Recently, Erik Davis sat down with Cavill during the star’s press tour for Mission: Impossible. It was there the Fandango liaison got a scoop out of Cavill about his long-awaited Superman sequel.

When asked when the next Superman movie will go live, Cavill had this to say: “”I can say this… it is highly likely we will see another Superman movie somewhere between 2019 and 2045.”

So, there you go. Cavill is confident the project will go live. However, it doesn’t seem the actor knows exactly when such a sequel will drop.

Of course, Cavill wants the film to happen as much as fans do. Man of Steel dates all the way back to 2013, so it has been about 5 years since the DCEU welcomed a solo Superman flick. So, when the hero returns, Cavill had said he’d like to do a direct sequel to Man of Steel.

“It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity,” the actor told Collider not long ago.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening.”

So far, there is no set release date for the DCEU’s next Superman outing, and it does not have a director yet either. In the past, talent like George Miller have been reportedly attached to the Man of Steel sequel, but they have since been shot down. Most recently, Matthew Vaughn confirmed he’d been talking with Warner Bros. about the project, but the studio has yet to announce an official director for the Superman venture.

