Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel
Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel!
So which would you prefer to get first: Man of Steel 2 or The Batman 2? Let us know in the comments – here is what fans on the social media are saying:
Red or Blue Pill?
Man of steel 2 or the Batman 2 pic.twitter.com/eeI0fWLsJM— Anakin Snyderwalker (@theSnyderKnight) May 17, 2022
This post made the choice pretty simple (and visually cool), and DC fans have responded...prevnext
Blue All Day
Blue pills all day, am sorry— Anakin Snyderwalker (@theSnyderKnight) May 17, 2022
All I want it to see this greatness back on the big screen 😇https://t.co/jAuppuxkws
Well clearly the polling was rigged.prevnext
No Doubt
Man of Steel II for sure. Ain't no doubt about it.#RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/QXmENyGUwG— Lincy McGabby (@LincyMcGabby) May 17, 2022
The power of Snyder's Superman imagery has never stopped resonating with fans. And they still want more.prevnext
Is This Even A Question?
The Batman 2, shouldn't even be a question https://t.co/7lBFThihmP— 🏁 (@Kristian10t) May 17, 2022
This is getting confusing.prevnext
Batman Fans Are Different
ayy I'm already ready for The Batman 2 pic.twitter.com/Ze3LFjGYjM— Dr. Ace 'Felonious' Augustus (@MK64Ultra) May 17, 2022
They really are, bro.prevnext
Why Choose?
The Batman 2. I mean they could just both 😜😜— The BATMANiAc (@BATMAN_jb85) May 17, 2022
Variety has always been the spice of life for DC fans.prevnext
All This Other Superman
I'm so sick of it. Can't get Man of Steel 2 but sure as hell get this boring bullshit https://t.co/EWjNqPxnRq— Jesuszilla (@Jesuszilla1) May 16, 2022
...But nothing more for the man who helped set the modern blueprint for the character???prevnext
Say No To THIS Face
Man Of Steel 2 pic.twitter.com/APk3xctdwX— Abhay (@Abhay98209001) May 17, 2022
Seriously, do you think you can do it?prevnext
Best Way to Decide
If you want a Man of Steel 2 movie to be made, please blink in the next 60 seconds. Ok, its settled warner discovery. Fans want it. pic.twitter.com/Nc66EUqZuV— RSCLE5 (@RSCLE5) May 17, 2022
This should settle it, right? Right?!prevnext
We All Won
Everybody wins, we did this pic.twitter.com/Aq9GxbAf54— Anakin Snyderwalker (@theSnyderKnight) May 17, 2022
It's truly never a bad thing when DC fans show so much passion for these characters that it makes a dent in the Internet.0comments
Warner Bros. should get to work on BOTH these films.
Man of Steel and The Batman are both streaming on HBO Max.prev