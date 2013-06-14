Man of Steel 2 Trends As DC Fans Choose Between Superman or The Batman Sequel

By Kofi Outlaw

Man of Steel 2 is trending (once again) on social media, as a recent Twitter post sparked debate between DC fans about whether or not The Batman 2 or Man of Steel 2 would be the sequel they want the most. Needless to say, that debate has been pretty spirited, but it's clear from the fact that the debate is even happening that there's still a lot of love out there for a sequel to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel

So which would you prefer to get first: Man of Steel 2 or The Batman 2? Let us know in the comments – here is what fans on the social media are saying: 

Red or Blue Pill?

This post made the choice pretty simple (and visually cool), and DC fans have responded...

Blue All Day

Well clearly the polling was rigged.

No Doubt

The power of Snyder's Superman imagery has never stopped resonating with fans. And they still want more.

Is This Even A Question?

This is getting confusing.

Batman Fans Are Different

They really are, bro.

Why Choose?

Variety has always been the spice of life for DC fans.

All This Other Superman

...But nothing more for the man who helped set the modern blueprint for the character???

Say No To THIS Face

Seriously, do you think you can do it?

Best Way to Decide

This should settle it, right? Right?!

We All Won

It's truly never a bad thing when DC fans show so much passion for these characters that it makes a dent in the Internet.

Warner Bros. should get to work on BOTH these films.

Man of Steel and The Batman are both streaming on HBO Max.

