Marc Guggenheim Explains Why Crisis on Infinite Earths Probably Won’t Get a Solo DVD Release

Crisis on Infinite Earths, the upcoming mega-event that will air in this winter on The CW, will probably not be released as a single “movie” on DVD and Blu-ray in the United States. That is, according to executive producer Marc Guggenheim, because of union regulations that dictate how credits have to be allotted for actors, producers, and writers. This reply, which echoes something Guggenheim said back in 2018 about “Crisis on Earth-X,” is sure to disappoint fans who hope to get the whole crossover on a single disc — although in the past, the CW crossovers have been made available as part of the regular series box sets if you purchase Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Blu-ray.

Other markets outside of North America do allow for . You can see his tweet below; as a follow-up, he said that he has not yet heard from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment definitively as to whether they plan to release all of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episodes as part of the Blu-ray releases for the individual series (although past history suggests they probably will).

Each season, crossover events like “Invasion!,” and “Elseworlds” bring season-high ratings to the interconnected universe of DC Comics shows airing on The CW. The storylines are typically available on iTunes and Vudu as digital bundles at a discount, but have never been made available se separate entities in any physical form. While the crossovers are often talked about as being similar to a feature film in their scope, quality, and the level of work put in by cast and crew, they are still, technically, episodes of television and sometimes that reality has to trump what the audience and creators want.

Occasionally, you can luck into things you didn’t expect; when “Crisis on Earth-X” failed to get a DVD release on its own, fans realized that one disc of that year’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Blu-ray featured nothing but the four episodes of the crossover and “Beebo the God of War,” which served as a post-script to the crossover and dealt with the death of Martin Stein, the story’s biggest casualty.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Brandon Routh as Superman.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will air on The CW this winter, taking place on five episodes of TV over two quarters — one each of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman.