Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)

Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.

"I know it's crazy," Robbie said about DC's big changes. "And Peter Safran, so he was also the producer on The Suicide Squad, so I know them both really well and they're a dynamic duo. I think that's such a get for DC."

Does Margot Robbie Want To Play Harley Quinn Again?

Luckily, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie indicated that she isn't done playing Harley Quinn.

"No, I've had enough of a break. I'm ready to do her again," Robbie recently explained.. "I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I'm always ready for more Harley!"

What Is Babylon About?

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

"It was really a wild West period for these people, this gallery of characters, as they rise and fall, rise, fall, rise again, fall again," Chazelle told Vanity Fair. "The thing that they're building is springing back on them and chewing them up." Babylon hits theaters on December 23rd.

