Suicide Squad Star Margot Robbie Would Be Interested in the Ayer Cut of the Film

After Justice League fans successfully campaigned for the release the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, movie fans of all sorts of films began encouraging studios to release unseen and rumored versions of their favorite movies. That includes Suicide Squad fans who have been growing more vocal about their desire to see director David Ayer's original vision of the 2016 film released but it isn't just fans who would interested in that version of the film. Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie says she'd be "very curious" to see that version of the film herself.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Robbie confirmed that there was a lot of footage shot that didn't make it into the movie and that she'd be interested in seeing what the Ayer Cut ended up looking like.

"I never saw the Ayer Cut. I mean, I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn't make it into the movie," Robbie said. "I would be very curious myself."

Robbie isn't the only Suicide Squad star who has expressed interest in seeing a so-called Ayer Cut of the film. Karen Fukuhara, who played Katana in the film, said earlier this year that she supported the idea of getting to see more Katana generally -- something an Ayer Cut would presumably include. Fukuhara also said that she initially thought the Ayer Cut was a real thing that already happened and she'd just missed it.

“I’ve also seen that circulate around and I even posted one of the fan posters for it,” Fukuhara shared with RadioTimes. “It looked really legit, I thought it was real for a second and I went on Google to make sure that it wasn’t out yet!”

She added, "I always support more Katana because I love her, but I personally have never seen the Ayer Cut before at all, so I don’t know what it would have been like. Obviously, the original script was a little bit different."

As of now, it doesn't appear that there are any plans to actually release the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, though the director himself recently said that Warner Bros. cut around 40 minutes from his film and that the version he made was actually much closer to the tone of its Comic-Con trailer.

"I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It's who I am," Ayer tweeted. "I watched my cut for the fir time since it was abandoned. It is f-cking amazing. On God."

He added, " I felt guilt for years like I f-cked. Nope. It's fire. It's the tone of the Comicon trailer 100%."

The Suicide Squad theatrical release is now streaming on HBO Max.

