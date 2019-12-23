Mark Hamill Grateful Joker Role Allows Him to Frighten Young Children

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now in theaters it’s easy for fans of Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill to focus on the franchise that made him a household name. It’s understandable: the Skywalker Saga, which The Rise of Skywalker concludes, has been a huge part of pop culture for decades. In addition to that, though, Hamill has also had another iconic role as the voice of DC’s The Joker, first in Batman: The Animated series and then in other animated projects as well as video games. Now, the actor is reflecting on that important role and expressing his gratitude for it allowing him to frighten young children.

Over on Twitter, Hamill shared how much the role has meant to him and shared a few Joker-centric images featuring him and his take on the villain, but it was perhaps his humorous celebration of being able to “frighten young children” that made the tweet perfect. Check it out below.

I can’t tell you how much 1 single role has meant to me. Because of him people recognized the gleeful psycho within-Because of him a new career of megalomaniacal villainy opened up & I was now able to frighten young children-I will be grateful for that…Forever🃏#BeingTheJoker pic.twitter.com/XI4OcU0KmD — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 22, 2019

Of course, while Hamill has provided the voice for the iconic villain, fans are still hoping to someday see the actor have a chance to terrify in a live-action capacity as well. With his Batman: The Animated Series co-star Kevin Conroy finally bringing Batman to life live-action during his appearance on The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover, fans were hoping Hamill’s Joker would make an appearance as well. While the actor has appeared in the Arrowverse as the Trickster — itself a sort of reprisal of the character he played in the 1990 The Flash television series — if there were ever a time for Hamill’s live-action Joker to appear, it would have been “Crisis”.

However, despite fans getting their hopes up — especially after Hamill tweeted Conroy asking for clarification which nights of the “Crisis” event he was part of — Hamill did not appear in the first three hours. While that doesn’t mean it can’t still happen as there are still two more hours of the event left to go in January, it at this point seems a little unlikely. Still that hasn’t stopped fans from appreciating Hamill as the villain. Many of the replies to Hamill’s post shared a common theme: Hamill is the perfect Joker, even if he does scare kids in the process.

