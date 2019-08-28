Martian Manhunter #8 Introduces a New SPOILER

Steve Orlando and Riley Rossmo‘s Martian Manhunter is two-thirds of the way through it’s run and continuing to provide a pretty in-depth take on the world of J’onn J’onnz.

Spoilers for Martian Manhunter #8 below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The majority of the issue revolved around Diane Meade, who told J’onn about her history working alongside John Jones. The issue then traveled back to Ashley Adams, a young girl who has been held hostage by the evil Martian Charnn over the course of the series. It was previously established that Charnn had been doing some sort of experiments to fuse Martian DNA with humans, and hadn’t had much success.

Ashley pleaded with Charnn for him to stop his experiments, only for him to reveal that he already had. He then christened her “Ad’zzli Ad’amzz”, and allowed her to break free — as a female Martian.

While it was safe to assume that something otherworldly was going on with Ashley and Charnn, the fact that she’s now a Martian-human hybrid certainly complicates things even further. It will be interesting to see exactly what this means for Ashley’s future, both within the remaining issues of Martian Manhunter and beyond. There already is a Miss Martian in the post-Rebirth continuity who factored into the events of Titans, but there’s no telling how that factors into Martian Manhunter‘s self-contained timeline.

“The aim with Martian Manhunter, now, is to tell this evergreen, timeless story, sort of like we have in Mister Miracle,” Orlando told ComicBook.com when the series began. “So there’s- in many ways, the pressure is off. This is 12 issues, it’s a complete story, and it’s the Martian Manhunter story. We hope that it’s going to define the character, and tell his story, and spread his story to new readers about why he’s special.”

“So I’ve read all those runs, I’ve read his Showcase appearance and his Detective Comics appearances before that.” Orlando continued. “Obviously, his appearances in Justice League, but the nice thing is that, for better or worse, we are having the same great opportunity tell this story with the support from publishers, knowing it’s going to be 12, and making sure that everybody gets, exactly, a beautifully well-structured story in that period of time, instead of always thinking, ‘Oh, but what about 13? What about year two?’ No, this is what you get.”

Martian Manhunter #8 is in stores now. Issue #9 will be released on October 23rd.