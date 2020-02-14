Daredevil Is Trending Because of Robert Pattinson’s Batman Suit Reveal

Marvel-Netflix series Daredevil emerged as a trending topic Thursday after The Batman director Matt Reeves revealed the first look at star Robert Pattinson suited up as the Dark Knight. The camera test footage published by Reeves shows Pattinson bathed in red light to the tune of an ominous new score from composer Michael Giacchino, showing the costumed crime-fighter from the chest up, revealing a leather-looking cowl and tactical armor reminiscent of the Batman: Arkham video game series. But the first footage is bringing to mind the similar-looking titular hero of Daredevil, the since-cancelled Netflix superhero series that opened with a blood-red title sequence.

The similarities were quickly pointed out on Twitter, where both Batman and Daredevil emerged as top trends following Reeves’ viral first look. Because it was cancelled by Netflix in December 2018, the “Daredevil” trend had some believing the series was resurrected; others poked fun, including one tweet quipping, “New Daredevil looks great.”

Comparing The Batman and Daredevil footage side-by-side, another tweet asks, “Who wore it better? Daredevil or #TheBatman?”

Colour tone and costume design. Have I seen this somewhere else before? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #TheBatman #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/Zu30kn2114 — James Edwards (@ittatto23) February 13, 2020

New Daredevil looks great pic.twitter.com/O7mqgIbFNV — Eliot (@EliotETC) February 13, 2020

Stitched leather. It’s like arkham meets Daredevil… pic.twitter.com/yYd27M3W74 — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) February 13, 2020

Daredevil S4 looks great! pic.twitter.com/E3WUibvJIg — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) February 13, 2020

Me finding out Daredevil Season 4 isn’t coming out, and it’s just The Batman: pic.twitter.com/Dm4b4eR4cY — 𝒟𝑒𝓋𝑜𝓃. 🧀🦅 (@Trxnzition) February 14, 2020

the fact that robert pattinson’s batman suit looks a little like the daredevil suit and ben affleck was the last batman but affleck also played daredevil in 2003 pic.twitter.com/p9MDz6Ru3w — diana (@buffysummere) February 14, 2020

Saw Daredevil trending, got excited a 4th season bout to drop. Then I find out it’s just the new Batman suit.pic.twitter.com/MgSOeC9ifT — BubbaBass (@ImDirtyDan_96) February 14, 2020

I love how Daredevil is trending because of Batman lol — Tony Polanco (@Romudeth) February 14, 2020

The bat suit design for #TheBatman is DOPE. Looks way more utilitarian, rough, and armor-like than the sleeker designs of prior films. The cowl is interesting… reminds me a lot of the Netflix Daredevil design – but I need to see the horns! 🦇💯 pic.twitter.com/Io8pQJqLnG — Sean Finnegan (@shotbyfinnegan) February 13, 2020

BREAKING: First Look at @MarvelStudios’ ‘DAREDEVIL’ reboot hits the web! pic.twitter.com/9MGwUf0nPl — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) February 13, 2020

If Daredevil could see The Batman right now he would be pissed pic.twitter.com/KrOHg7UDJC — GOAT Movie Podcast (@GOATfilmpodcast) February 13, 2020

The Batman opens June 25, 2021.