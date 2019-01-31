Matt Reeves’ Batman Movie Will Focus On His Detective Mode

Matt Reeves’ Batman film is starting to come into view, and it will get back down to the character’s roots as the world’s greatest detective.

While we aren’t sure who will be playing Reeves’ caped crusader just yet (though Ben Affleck is still attached at the moment), we do know that whoever dons the cape and cowl will have control of a Batman that focuses on sleuthing more than combat, though we imagine he will be able to throw down if the need arises.

Reeves described his take on Batman in a new interview, one that will bring the spotlight back to this crime-solving skills.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves told THR. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Reeves is right in that assessment of the films. From Michael Keaton to Ben Affleck and everyone in between, rarely do the Batman movies ever show how Batman deducts and solves a case. Sure we might get a brief segment of him infiltrating someone’s place to get information (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comes to mind), but overall Batman’s detective work is largely him typing something into the Bat-computer.

To have a Batman coming to a crime scene and piecing together the clues so he can follow them to a new lead is what makes him so good at…welll, being Batman, and to see that side of the character come to life would certainly be refreshing.

As for who will play Batman in this film, we aren’t sure yet, as rumors have swirled around Affleck leaving the role of Batman behind and the film going with a new actor. That remains to be seen, but here’s hoping we find out more soon.

Are you excited for Reeves’ take on Batman? Let us know in the comments!