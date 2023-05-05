McFarlane DC Super Powers Figure Wave 4 Includes Batmobile and Invisible Jet Vehicles

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In 2022, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct brought back the Kenner Super Powers action figure lineup to deliver maximum '80s nostalgia with a touch of the 21st century (like a Super Powers figure of The Batman Who Laughs for example). Today the collection continues in a big way with the launch of several new 5-inch figures and Wonder Woman Invisible Jet and Batman Batmobile vehicles.

We'll start with the new DC Super Powers action figures in wave 4. The lineup includes Wonder Woman (Rebirth Variant), Aquaman (Rebirth), Batman (Classic Detective), and Tim Drake Robin. All of the figures feature 5 points of articulation and a soft fabric cape where applicable. Pre-orders for all of these figures are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $9.99 with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Now let's dig into the vehicles.

DC Super Powers Invisible Jet ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Wonder Woman's Invisible Jet seats one Super Powers figure and features a pop up canopy and lasso capture claw.

DC Super Powers Batmobile ($29.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Batman's Batmobile can seat two Super Powers figures and features button-activated battering ram and a fold out jet engine.

You can check out many of the previously released Super Powers figures in the McFarlane Toys / DC Direct lineup here at Walmart.