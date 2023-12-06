McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers Figure Wave 6 Is On Sale Now
Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh figures are now available in the lineup.
In 2022, McFarlane Toys / DC Direct brought back the Kenner Super Powers action figure lineup to deliver maximum '80s nostalgia with a touch of the 21st century (like a Super Powers figure of The Batman Who Laughs for example). Today the collection continues in a big way with the launch wave 6, which includes new 4-inch scale figures of Lord Superman, Green Lantern, Sinestro, and Batman of Zur En Arrh. Pre-order details can be found below.
As for wave 5, it included Batman, Superman, and The Flash figures, Batman's bizarre Whirly-Bat helicopter vehicle, and more.
DC Super Powers action figures released in wave 4 include Wonder Woman (Rebirth Variant), Aquaman (Rebirth), Batman (Classic Detective), and Tim Drake Robin. All of the figures feature 5 points of articulation and a soft fabric cape where applicable. Some of these figures are available here on Amazon. Details on the vehicles in this wave can be found below.
Previously released Super Powers figures in the McFarlane Toys / DC Direct lineup were Walmart exclusives, and may or may not be available here.