McFarlane Toys’ First DC Comics Batman and Superman Figures Are Arriving Today

Last year it was announced that Spin Master and McFarlane Toys would take over most of the DC Comics action figure license from Mattel, with Spin Master handling the mass market figures and McFarlane handling the collectibles side. Yesterday, Spin Master showed their hand with a huge release that includes 2-inch, 4-inch and 12-inch figures, along with vehicles and role-play gear. Today, it’s McFarlane’s turn.

McFarlane has a launched a similarly massive wave of DC Multiverse 7-inch figures that cover a wide range of properties including Bruce Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series, Detective Comics, the CW Arrow TV series, The Batman Who Laughs miniseries, and more. Each figure features 22 points of articulation and comes with a collectible card, multiple accessories, and a display base. UPDATE: Pre-orders for most of these figures are live on Entertainment Earth now with prices that range from $19.99 to $24.99. Several of the McFarlane DC items went live early here at Walmart (Armored Hellbat is available here) including the Arrow and Harley Quinn figure which aren’t listed on Entertainment Earth. Official details and images for each release are available below.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Batman: Detective Comics #1000

This Batman Superman Wave 1 Modern Batman 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the DC Rebirth Comic, Batman: Detective Comics#1000. Accessories include grapnel launcher, batarang, base, and a collectible art card with DC Rebirth Batman artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Batman figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

Batman: Detective Comics #1000 (Variant Chase)

Superman: Action Comics #1000

This Batman Superman Wave 1 Modern Superman 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the DC Rebirth Comic, Superman: Action Comics#1000. Accessories include a flight stand for 360 degree aerial figure spinning, and a collectible art card with DC Rebirth Superman artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Superman figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

Batgirl: Art of the Crime (Figure 1 in Build-A-Batmobile Set)

This DC Collector Wave 1 Batgirl Art of the Crime 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the DC Rebirth Comic, Batgirl. Accessories include grapnel launcher, batarang, base, and a collectible art card with DC Rebirth Batgirl artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Batgirl figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

This Batgirl action figure is part of a 3-figure collector set, that includes a piece of a Build-A-Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth Comic! Collect all 3 figures; Batgirl, Nightwing and the Batman Who Laughs to fully assemble the bonus Batmobile. Figures sold separately. The buildable Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7-inches long when fully assembled. Please note the vehicle is not to scale of the actual action figures.

Nightwing: Better Than Batman (Figure 2 in Build-A-Batmobile Set)

This DC Collector Wave 1 Nightwing Better than Batman 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the DC Rebirth Comic, Nightwing. Accessories include 2x Escrima sticks, base, and a collectible art card with DC Rebirth Nightwing artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Nightwing figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

This Nightwing action figure is part of a 3-figure collector set, that includes a piece of a Build-A-Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth Comic! Collect all 3 figures; Batgirl, Nightwing and the Batman Who Laughs to fully assemble the bonus Batmobile. Figures sold separately. The buildable Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7-inches long when fully assembled. Please note the vehicle is not to scale of the actual action figures.

The Batman Who Laughs (Figure 3 in Build-A-Batmobile Set)

This DC Collector Wave 1 Batman Who Laughs 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the DC Rebirth Comic, Dark Nights: Metal. Accessories include a knife, sickle, base, and a collectible art card with DC Rebirth Batman Who Laughs artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Batman Who Laughs figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

This Batman Who Laughs action figure is part of a 3-figure collector set, that includes a piece of a Build-A-Batmobile featured in the DC Rebirth Comic! Collect all 3 figures; Batgirl, Nightwing and the Batman Who Laughs to fully assemble the bonus Batmobile.Figures sold separately. The buildable Batmobile features rolling wheels and is 7-inches long when fully assembled. Please note the vehicle is not to scale of the actual action figures.

Batman: Batman the Animated Series

The DC Animated Wave 1 Batman 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the iconic style of Batman: The Animated Series. Batman’s accessories include a grapnel launcher, batarang, base, and a collectible art card with Batman: The Animated Series artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Batman: The Animated Series figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play and comes packaged in a window box.

Superman: Superman the Animated Series

The DC Animated Wave 1 Superman 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the iconic style of Superman: The Animated Series. Superman’s accessories include a piece of bent steel, bonus pair of alternate fists, base, and a collectible art card with Superman: The Animated Series artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Superman: The Animated Series figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play and comes packaged in a window box.

Green Lantern: Justice League

The DC Animated Wave 1 Green Lantern 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the iconic style of John Stewart in the Justice League animated series. Green Lantern’s accessories include a Lantern Willpower projection blaster, headset, visor, base, and a collectible art card with Justice League artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Justice League animated series John Stewart Green Lantern action figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play and comes packaged in a window box.

Harley Quinn: Classic

Green Arrow: Arrow

Superman: Unchained Armor

This DC Armored Wave 1 Superman Unchained Armor 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the look in the Superman Unchained comic. Superman Unchained features rotating posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9-inches tall and 10-inches wide (some assembly required). Also included is a collectible art card with Superman Unchained Suit artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Superman Unchained figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

Batman: Hellbat Suit

This DC Armored Wave 1 Hellbat 7-Inch Action Figure is based on the look in the Batman and Robin comic. Hellbat Batman features articulated posable wings that can extend the figure height to 9-inches tall and 14-inches wide (some assembly required). Also included is a collectible art card with Batman Hellbat Suit artwork on the front with character biography on the back. This Batman Hellbat figure is an incredibly detailed 7-inch scale figure with about 22 points of articulation for full range of posing and play!

Bat-Raptor

The DC Multiverse Batman The Bat Raptor Vehicle is designed to fit up to 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Figures and measures 8-inches wide, and has telescoping front end to extend vehicle to full 12-inches long. The vehicle features rolling wheels and comes packaged in DC themed window box packaging. The Bat-Raptor vehicle is based on Batman’s Batmobile in the DC comic, The Batman Who Laughs. Also included is a collectible art card with Bat-Raptor artwork on the front, and vehicle biography on the back.