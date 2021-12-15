McFarlane Toys One Day Action Figure Sale: DC Multiverse, Spawn, Warhammer 40K, and More

Until the end of the day today, December 15th, you can score some hefty discounts on McFarlane Toys figures thanks to Best Buy. They’re hosting a one-day sale that takes up to 40% off a range of action figures in McFarlane Toys’ DC Multiverse, Spawn, and Warhammer 40K lineups.
Note that all of the McFarlane Toys figures in the sale are in-stock and shipping now. You can ship to store for free, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some highlights from the collection include the following;
Videos by ComicBook.com
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse – Batman Death Metal 7-inch Action Figure – $11.99 (Death Metal Batcycle is also on sale here on Amazon)
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse – The Dark Knight Returns 7″ Figure – $11.99
- McFarlane Toys – DC Multiverse Vehicle – White Knight Batcycle – $19.99
- McFarlane Toys – DC Last Knight on Earth Build-A-Bane 7″ Figure – Batman – $16.99
- McFarlane Toys – DC Last Knight on Earth Build-A-Bane 7″ Figure – Wonder Woman – $16.99
- McFarlane Toys – Mandarin Spawn 7″ Figure – $11.99
- McFarlane Toys – DC Last Knight on Earth Build-A-Bane 7″ Figure – Omega – $16.99
- McFarlane Toys – Warhammer – Adepta Sororitas Battle Sister 7″ Figure – $11.99
McFarlane Toys figures are 7-inch scale, and feature tons of articulation along with accessories. The DC Multiverse figures will also include an art card. You can shop the entire Best Buy sale right here until the clock strikes midnight (or the figures sell out).