Melissa Benoist Teases Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Role With New BTS Pic

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is finally hitting theaters next week and will see an array of exciting cameos. The movie’s director and star, Kevin Smith, is known for being an outspoken fan of comic books, so it’s no surprise that some of the upcoming movie’s cameos are actors that play superheroes. The movie is set to follow Jay and Silent Bob as they travel to Hollywood with the hopes of stopping a reboot of the Bluntman and Chronic movie, which follows the comic book characters based on them. Val Kilmer is playing Bluntman in the movie within the movie, and Melissa Benoist of Supergirl fame is playing Chronic. Benoist recently took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes photo from the film set.
I’ve played a few different heroes/villains for DC but getting to play Chronic in the #viewaskewniverse ?! You kidding?! never thought I’d add that to the list and I’m prettyyyy darn excited about it #snootchiebootchies #jayandsilentbobreboot @jayandsilentbob in theaters Oct 15th & 17th SNOOGANS 🙌🙌🙌
"I've played a few different heroes/villains for DC but getting to play Chronic in the #viewaskewniverse ?! You kidding?! never thought I'd add that to the list and I'm prettyyyy darn excited about it #snootchiebootchies #jayandsilentbobreboot @jayandsilentbob in theaters Oct 15th & 17th SNOOGANS 🙌🙌🙌," Benoist wrote.
This won’t be the first time Smith and Benoist have worked together. The director has helmed four episodes of Supergirl during its run. Back in July, Smith announced Benoist’s role in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot with an adorable Instagram post:
IT’S A (SUPER) GIRL! The majority of you guessed correctly: @melissabenoist, one of my favorite actresses in the world, indeed takes on the mantle of Chronic in our rebooted #bluntmanandchronic movie within @jayandsilentbob Reboot! (And we gave her some pants *before* the good folks at @supergirlcw!) I have loved working with Me-Me since I “directed” her in my first ep, #supergirllives. Number One on the call sheet sets the tone for the rest of production – and if that Number One is a tool, the set is a miserable place to be. But Melissa is the most exemplary and gracious Number One I ever met. She’s incredibly kind to EVERYONE in the cast and crew and she never complains about the long-ass hours, even when she’s hanging from ropes high above the ground. Then she opens up her mouth to act and you realize she’s that rare complete package in this business: true talent and true warmth. Some actors and actresses have a “process” that can be disruptive or alienating. Melissa doesn’t have to imposition anyone to be good at her job: she’s a natural. So naturally, two years ago, I asked her to be in #jayandsilentbobreboot. Melissa was the first person I asked to be in the flick (aside from @jaymewes and @harleyquinnsmith) and though it took a minute to get to the set, when we rolled cameras, she was Charm City! I saw her in the trailer in costume before we started shooting and the Last Daughter of Krypton gushed “When you asked me to be in the movie, you didn’t tell me I get to wear a cool costume too!” God, I love this kid – she’s the absolute light of the world. (And since her boyfriend is also *my* boyfriend, you might keep an eye out for a @christophrwood cameo too!) You’ll see Melissa’s Chronic and the finished #bluntcave in the #jayandsilentbobreboot trailer when it drops this weekend in Hall H at @comic_con! But until then, check the third pic to see a cameo of an infamous web portal last seen in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback! #KevinSmith #MelissaBenoist #supergirl #cw #arrowverse #JasonMewes #jaymewes #comiccon
Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.