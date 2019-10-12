Melissa Benoist Teases Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Role With New BTS Pic

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is finally hitting theaters next week and will see an array of exciting cameos. The movie’s director and star, Kevin Smith, is known for being an outspoken fan of comic books, so it’s no surprise that some of the upcoming movie’s cameos are actors that play superheroes. The movie is set to follow Jay and Silent Bob as they travel to Hollywood with the hopes of stopping a reboot of the Bluntman and Chronic movie, which follows the comic book characters based on them. Val Kilmer is playing Bluntman in the movie within the movie, and Melissa Benoist of Supergirl fame is playing Chronic. Benoist recently took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes photo from the film set.

“I’ve played a few different heroes/villains for DC but getting to play Chronic in the #viewaskewniverse ?! You kidding?! never thought I’d add that to the list and I’m prettyyyy darn excited about it #snootchiebootchies #jayandsilentbobreboot @jayandsilentbob in theaters Oct 15th & 17th SNOOGANS 🙌🙌🙌,” Benoist wrote.

This won’t be the first time Smith and Benoist have worked together. The director has helmed four episodes of Supergirl during its run. Back in July, Smith announced Benoist’s role in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot with an adorable Instagram post:

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.