Melissa McCarthy to Star Alongside Tiffany Haddish in New DC Comics Movie

Melissa McCarthy is getting serious for her next role – in a DC Comics movie?

According to Deadline, the fan-favorite comedic actress has just joined New Line and DC Entertainment’s big screen adaptation of The Kitchen. McCarthy now becomes the second comedian to board the crime adaptation, joining fellow comedian, and one of Hollywood’s rising stars, Tiffany Haddish. The latter was cast in the film late last year.

For those who aren’t familiar, The Kitchen is a comic series published under DC’s Vertigo imprint. Created by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, the limited series ran for eight issues beginning in late 2014.

The Kitchen is set in 1970s New York City, and features three female leads in gritty, anti-hero roles. In the comics, the FBI captures leaders of the Irish mafia, and their ruthless business must continue during their incarceration. A trio of mob wives then take over for their husbands, hoping to keep things running.

Andrea Berloff, writer of Straight Outta Compton, will direct The Kitchen in addition to penning the screenplay. This will mark Berloff’s directorial debut. Michael De Luca will produce the film.

This movie will continue the New Line partnership for both McCarthy and DC Entertainment. The latter has produced and starred in Tammy and the upcoming Life of the Party for the studio. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character, is also being produced by New Line.

At this time, The Kitchen doesn’t have a reported release date.