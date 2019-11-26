Michael B. Jordan Met With Warner Bros. About Playing Superman

Last year, following reports that Henry Cavill was no longer playing Superman for Warner Bros. and DC, it was reported that Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan was being considered to take over the role in the future. Since that time, there’s been no movement on the Superman front, and Cavill has insisted that he still wants to reprise the role in the future, leading to plenty of confusion surrounding the iconic hero. As it turns out, Warner Bros. actually met with Jordan at one point about the part, with the actor pitching an idea for a new Superman.

According to a new report from Variety, WB and Jordan met earlier this year and the actor shared his vision for the future of Superman. However, despite what sounds like a good meeting, Jordan reportedly isn’t ready to commit to playing Superman because of WB’s lack of commitment to the character.

While Superman seems like a guaranteed cash cow for Warner Bros., and two prominent actors are both passionate about bringing the character to life, Warner Bros. isn’t making the hero a priority in the near future. The report suggests that part of Jordan’s unwillingness to commit comes from the fact that there is no script for a new Superman movie and no director attached, meaning that the film likely wouldn’t arrive until after 2023.

Superman is one of the two most iconic superheroes in all of comic book history, alongside Batman, and should be a priority for Warner Bros. at some point. But the last three Superman-centric outings, all of which were directed by Zack Snyder, can’t really be considered significant successes. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League performed below expectations at the box office and not one of the three were well-liked by critics. The franchise certainly has a dedicated following, but that following isn’t nearly as big as the studio would prefer.

Perhaps the addition of Jordan and a changing of Superman’s style could change things, but it looks like we won’t find out any time soon. For now, the only live-action Superman project in development is a TV series on The CW starring Tyler Hoechlin as the hero.